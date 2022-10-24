Our Top Homecoming Moments: HBCU Style

by Jhanaya Belle

October 24, 2022

Photo by: Cheriss May/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It’s homecoming season, and we see you all repping your HBCUs to the fullest!

Homecoming season for us is truly incomparable! And this year’s homecoming experience is already iconic.

From seeing social media posts of HBCU alum reuniting, to seeing the marching bands, majorettes, and some of the performances by some of our favorite artists, our hearts are singing with joy!

Here are some of our favorite moments from the 2022 HBCU Homecoming season!

Spelman Alum Stacey Abrams Representing Her HBCU

Spelman College alum Stacey Abrams was truly enjoying her homecoming as she danced at the tailgate!

As she was getting into the groove, you can hear the crowd cheering “Go, Stacey! Go, Stacey! Go, Stacey!” while holding up Stacey Abrams signs.

Later that night, Abrams took the stage with rapper Latto, and spread the vital message to students and alum to get out and vote on November 4th.

Jackson State University Takes Over Good Morning America

During this homecoming season, we love seeing every HBCU get their well-deserved shine and flowers!

Jackson State University’s marching band and majorettes made the historically Black college proud as they shown the country how they represent for Jackson, Mississippi!

Not only did they have Michael Strahan dance with the college’s football team the Tigers, the majorettes, and phenomenal marching band but Jackson State University also received a huge donation of $100,000!

The donation was made by Mars, Incorporated and Snickers.

The well-known television personality gave the check to Alonda Thomas, the chief communications officer and associate vice president for marketing and communications, as well as Rachel James-Terry, the director of public relations.

It was claimed that the funds will go to the JSU Gap Emergency Fund.

HBCUs Takes Us to Church

Every HBCU makes time to praise God, and we love it!

At Hampton University, this student was taking us to church as he sang along this Gospel classic!

The praise didn’t stop at the Pirates’ stomping grounds, at Norfolk State University they also praised God as they blasted Bishop Marvin Sapp’s iconic song “Never Would Have Made It!”

All of the HBCU Majorettes Gave Us LIFE

Now we all know homecoming with be incomplete if we didn’t shout out all the majorettes!

This year they gave us nothing short of excellence and top-notch energy as they all represented their schools. Whether you attended an HBCU, or not, these ladies are guaranteed to have you get out of your seats and dance right along with them.

Tell us which school has your favorite majorettes.

Countless Celebrities Show HBCUs Support

From Missy Elliott to Snoop Dogg, countless celebrities stopped by many HBCUs to show their support!

Snoop Dogg stopped by Jackson University to support Jackson University football team The Tigers, coached by NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

The Tigers went against Campbell University’s football team The Camels.

Not only was Snoop supporting the Tigers, but Rick Ross also watched the game as well.

Missy Elliott was spotted on the yard at Norfolk State! Cam Newton started the swag surf wave at Howard, and 21 Savage brought out Drake during his Morehouse/Spelman homecoming performance!

Tell us how you’re enjoying this year’s homecoming season? Happy Homecoming!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

