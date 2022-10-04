Keke Palmer Launches Her Own Digital Network ‘Key TV’

by Jhanaya Belle

October 4, 2022

Photo by: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Our girl Keke Palmer is showing us once more that she can do it all!

In order to highlight “a new generation of creators,” the celebrity revealed on September 30 that she will be creating her own digital network named Key TV.

The 2022 TIME100 Next honoree reintroduced herself to the public in a post published on social media on Friday morning in order to promote Key TV.

“Hi, I’m Lauren Palmer,” the 29-year-old veteran introduces herself. “And this is Keke Palmer, the brand I created 20 years ago, all the way back in Illinois with my mom. In those 20 years, I learned how to be a few things.”

Through a few humorous sketches, Keke guides us through her work experience. The 29-year-old multihyphenate actress, singer, writer, director, and collaborator has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

However, she introduces us to her latest role, which in her opinion, is the most important of all.

“I want to share everything I learned with you, because this is my greatest dream of all,” Keke states.

She continued.

“All it takes is one of us to unlock a door to unlock a million doors for each other. I’m so excited to introduce you guys to Key TV, where our stories matter and where we are represented as the keys to the culture.”

The video ends with a neon sign of the Key TV emblem that blinks green and blue.

Key TV describes itself as “a Keke Palmer-led enterprise” on all of its social media channels, and it already has a presence on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.

Even though no further information about the kind of content that will air on Key TV, or the precise date of its launch has been made public, Keke will probably foster inclusive and diverse storytelling.

Palmer is requesting production designers, sound mixers, and other positions to join Key TV.

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years, but this is what I’m most proud of. Y’all always say I keep a job, now I’m making sure we ALL got one,” she wrote on an Instagram post.

Keke Palmer, a media tycoon, has a background in theater, hosting, film, television, and music.

In the spring of 2021, the renowned person and Entertainment One agreed to a comprehensive TV contract.

At the time, Palmer said, according to Variety, “I am pleased to be collaborating with eOne to offer innovative, relevant, engaging television experiences that will deeply connect with consumers and be reflective of our current environment.”

The debut of Key TV is Keke’s first step toward building her media empire.

Congratulations to Keke Palmer on this huge accomplishment!

