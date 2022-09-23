DearHillman | Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy Share How ‘A Different World’ Impacted Their Lives

by Alana Seldon

September 23, 2022

On September 24, 1987, A Different World made its television debut on NBC. In celebration of the 35th anniversary, TV One is taking fans of the iconic 90s sitcom back to Hillman College for a day of nostalgia!

We sat down with Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy as they shared secrets about the series and reflected on its impact from the beginning to end, touching on topics such as social issues, guest appearances, life-long friendships, HBCU awareness and Black Love.

The sitcom’s influence on Black culture as a whole remains evident as the community still affectionately refers to the legendary actors as their character names. 35 years later, and many believe there will never be another show like A Different World!

#DearHillman is a digital-exclusive segment of the celebration where Kadeem and Jasmine discussed how it’s felt and what it means to have been a part of something so impactful to the culture.

Watch their reflections on how A Different World and Hillman College impacted their lives, below.

Jasmine Guy’s letter to Hillman College

Kadeem Hardison’s letter to Hillman College

JOIN THE CONVERSATION! What did A Different World and its fictional college campus mean to you?

Share your own Dear Hillman letter on social media using #DearHillman!

You don’t want to miss TV One’s A Different World marathon in celebration of the 35th anniversary. Tune in all day Saturday, September 25th starting at 6am!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

