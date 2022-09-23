TV One Rolls Out The Red Carpet For The 35th Anniversary of “A Different World”

by TV One PR

September 23, 2022

The culturally iconic sitcom “A Different World” celebrates 35 years since its premiere. Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy, affectionately known as “Dwayne and Whitley”, shared their experiences filming the show with several media outlets this week.

Don’t miss the all day marathon of “A Different World” airing this Saturday, September 24 beginning at 6am ET/5C on TV One.

Jasmine and Kadeem on Power 105’s The Breakfast Club

Jasmine and Kadeem on New York Live

Jasmine and Kadeem join Bevy Smith on Bevelations (SiriusXM)

