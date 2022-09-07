Chadwick Boseman Wins Posthumous Emmy Award for His Last Performance

by Jhanaya Belle

Photo by: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The outstanding actor Chadwick Boseman is continuing to get his flowers!

Although the late actor is no longer with us, his outstanding work is continuing to be rewarded.

On September 3rd, Boseman’s wife Taylor Simone Ledward reportedly accepted a posthumous award for him at the Creative Arts Emmys for his final appearance in Marvel’s What If…? series.

“When I learned that Chadwick had been nominated for this award, I started thinking about everything that was going on when he was recording it, what was going on in the world and what was going on in our world and being in such awe of his commitment and his dedication,” she said.

Ledward continued.

“What a beautifully-aligned moment it really is, that one of the last things he would work on would not only be revisiting a character that was so important to him in his career and to the world, but also that it would be an exploration of something new, diving into a new potential future.”

Boseman left an enormous cinematic mark in the Marvel universe. In Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame, and finally, Black Panther, he played the role of T’Challa.

Before his tragic passing from colon cancer in 2020, Boseman recorded his roles for the Disney+ series.

In the episode, T’Challa rather than Peter Quill is taken hostage by the Ravagers.

Marvel Studios thanked the Academy in a tweet for praising Boseman’s performance.

“Thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing the outstanding work of our King, the late Chadwick Boseman,” the company tweeted.

Boseman won the Emmy award over F. Murray Abraham from Moon Knight, Julie Andrews from Bridgerton, Maya Rudolph from Big Mouth, Stanley Tucci from Central Park, Jessica Walter from Archer, and Jeffrey Wright from Marvel’s What If?

Please join us as we congratulate to the late Chadwick Boseman and his loved ones on this amazing win!

