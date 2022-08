CLEO Welcomes Back Living By Design and Global Gourmet with Intimate Press Conference

by TV One PR

August 30, 2022

On Monday, August 22, CLEO TV hosted a virtual press conference with the talent of this round of our Design & Dine talent, Jake and Jazz Smollett and Essie Bartels. Media outlets enjoyed an exciting and inspiring conversation led by the radio personality and media mogul, Bevy Smith.

Check out the full conference below.

