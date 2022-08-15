Tv One Announces Filming Has Wrapped For Original Film “The 13th Step”

by TV One PR

August 15, 2022

SILVER SPRING, Md. – August 11, 2022 – TV One announced filming for the production of 13th Step (working title of the film), directed by Courtney Miller (“Games People Play”, “Saints & Sinners”, and “Twisted House Sitter”), recently wrapped. Denyce Lawton (“Chicago PD”, “A Luv Tale” — BET+) will star as Denae Herndon. Joining Lawton is BJ Britt (“Being Mary Jane”, “Agents of the SHIELD”) who is cast as Seth Blackman. The film is scheduled for release in the fall.

