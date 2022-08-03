‘Everybody Hates Chris’ is Making a Comeback with a Twist

by Jhanaya Belle

August 3, 2022

We can hear the catchy theme song now!

Fans of the hit series Everybody Hates Chris will be able to watch their favorite sitcom again as it is making a comeback! This time as an animated series!

The new show will air on Comedy Central and Paramount+, according to E! News.

“Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of all time, and we’re excited to partner with him, 3 Arts, and CBS Studios to bring this to life,” Chris McCarthy, the President/CEO of Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios stated. “And welcome it as the next big hit in our expanding arsenal of iconic adult animation.”

The brilliant comedian Chris Rock produced the sitcom, which aired for four seasons from 2005 to 2009 and starred Tyler James Williams from Abbott Elementary as a young Chris Rock. Tichina Arnold, Terry Crews, Tequan Richmond, Paige Hurd, Imani Hakim, and Vincent Martella were the other actors in the cast.

Rock will reprise his role as the series’ narrator and executive producer.

According to Variety, the show will now be titled Everybody Still Hates Chris and follow a similar plot about his teenage years. The animated series will continue to portray Rock’s “experiences growing up as a nerd in a huge working-class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s.”

Along with showrunner Sanjay Shah, Ali LeRoi, Michael Rotenberg, and Dave Becky will be returning onboard with Rock as he serves as an executive producer.

The producers of the upcoming series are 3 Arts Entertainment and CBS Studios.

It is unknown if any additional members of the original cast will return to perform their roles.

Everybody Hates Chris received three Primetime Emmy nominations, a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical, and other honors.

We are excited to see the reboot to Everybody Hates Chris! Will you be watching?

