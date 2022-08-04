Through the Years: Marvin Sapp’s Musical Journey

As the premiere of Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story approaches on Sunday, August 21, TV One is preparing for a gospel celebration and movie event that the world won’t want to miss! The biopic chronicles the prominent gospel music artist and preacher’s Michigan upbringing, battle against teenage alcohol abuse, love for MaLinda Prince, rise in the music industry and growth in his faith. Below you’ll find a detailed timeline of Bishop Marvin Sapp’s life and journey through music, shared exclusively by him. Tune in Aug. 21 at 9/8c only on TV One!

1967: Marvin Sapp was born in Grand Rapids, MI on January 28

1972: Sang first solo at 5-years-old at True Light Missionary Baptist Church

1977: Sang with Pearl Bailey as a part of The Voices of Alexander Elementary School

1977: Marvin Sapp makes decision to sing gospel after mother made him make a choice between gospel or worldly church

1977: Met his late wife MaLinda in third grade

1982: Joined a community group called Creations til 1987

1982: Opened up for Commissioned and met Fred Hammond

1982 – 1985: Performed in multiple talent shows and never won

1990: Received first call from Fred Hammond in January with offer to join Commissioned. Prayed with Hammond for six months before joining gospel group Commissioned in August.

Trailer for Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story

1992: Marries MaLinda on September 19

1994: First child, Marvin Jr., is born on August 30

1996: Released first solo, self-titled album (Word/Epic)

1997: MiKaila D. Sapp is born on September 8

1999: Madisson Sapp is born on June 9

2003: Founded Lighthouse Full Life Center Church in Grand Rapids with his late wife, MaLinda

2006: Marvin Sapp spontaneously recorded/perform “Never Would Have Made It” on Sunday, October 8 at church after his father passed on September 29. It wasn’t a previously written song, but it was a hit MaLinda persuaded Marvin to put on the album.

2007: Released Thirsty album that features “Never Would Have Made It”

2008: “Never Would Have Made It” went no. 1 at gospel radio for 47 weeks and later became the longest running no. 1 single in Billboard history of any genre.

2008: Performed "Never Would Have Made It" at the BET Awards

2008: Performed “Never Would Have Made It” at the BET Awards

2010: September 9, MaLinda passed away

2015: Marvin Sapp was named Billboard’s Top Male Gospel Artist

2017: Honored at BMI’s Trailblazers of Gospel Music Honors

2019: Installed as the senior pastor of The Chosen Vessel Church in Fort Worth, TX

2021: Biopic idea introduced to Marvin Sapp

2022: Never Would Have Made It: The Marvin Sapp Story debuts on TV One.

Never Would Have Made It EPK Part 1 ~ The Song

