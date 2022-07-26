Jordan Peele’s Latest Film ‘Nope’ Debuts At No. 1 With $44 Million

by Jhanaya Belle

July 26, 2022

Photo by: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Jordan Peele, actor, and now prominent filmmaker is seeing immediate success with his latest film!

Nope, a science-fiction thriller directed by Peele and starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, earned $44 million in its opening weekend in North America, according to Variety on Sunday, July 24th.

“The opening isn’t as big as Us, but it’s still extremely impressive. The weekend figure is far above average for the genre,” David A. Gross, a movie consultant, revealed to Variety.

In the movie, Kaluuya, Palmer, and Steven Yeun play the main characters in a story about finding video proof of a UFO harassing the citizens of a small mountain hamlet. According to Peele, this movie has a lot more than what first appears.

“It’s about a lot of things,” Peele revealed. “The first notion that I latched onto when I was writing this movie was the idea of making a spectacle. I wanted to make a flying saucer movie because I just felt like if we can feel like we’re in the presence of something ‘other,’ if we feel like that’s real, then that’s an immersive experience worthy of going to the movies.”

In the anticipated sales, the film fell short of the approximately $50 million in ticket sales.

However, Nope represents the most significant opening weekend gross for an original movie since Us, directed by the filmmaker, which opened to $71 million in 2019.

The 43-year-old’s first film, Get Out, made $33 million at the box office. According to CNN, this is Peele’s third consecutive film to have the No. 1 opening weekend in North America.

According to the Associated Press, Nope reportedly had its North American debut in 3,785 cinemas.

With $6.4 million from Thursday previews and $19.3 million by the end of Friday, it had a good start throughout the weekend. The 2022 film had a $68 million production budget without factoring in marketing and advertising expenses.

The age range thought to be most interested in the horror subgenre was represented by an estimated 68 percent of the audience, who were between the ages of 18 and 34.

Additionally, a varied audience of 25% white, 33% black, 20% Hispanic, and 8% Asian viewers watched the film.

Many of the viewers took to social media to express their thoughts of the film.

“I thought #nope spoiled everything in the trailer but it showed absolutely no spoilers. You have no idea what you’re getting into when you watch,” one viewer said.

Another person who watched the film tweeted, “One thing about a Jordan Peele film…you gonna leave the theater asking ‘WTF did I just watch?!’. #NOPE.”

This Twitter user had positive praises for the film, “#Nope was confusing, however it was unapologetically BLACK and I love that!!! We need more people making Black movies that are actually Black!!! I want to be in the theater every other day representing us!! 🥰🥰🥰.”

A lot of the commentary that has been surrounding the 2022 film is Keke Palmer’s stellar performance as the lead character.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: @KekePalmer deserves ALL the things. Her performance in #Nope is out of this world,” A Black Lady Sketch Show creator, Robin Thede tweeted.

Stephan A. Smith also took time to express his thoughts on Palmer’s performance as well as the latest discussion that surrounded the former child actress and colorism.

“Speak your truth @KekePalmer. You did a phenomenal job in #NOPE, you’ve had an outstanding career and you’ve been sensational before you were even a teenager. You should be very proud — as should the wonderful @Zendaya. Both of you are shining. No comparisons, just admiration!!!”

The leading actress took to Twitter to express her experience of being a part of the film.

“I’ve been a leading lady since I was 11 years old. I have over 100+ credits, and currently starring in an original screenplay that’s the number one film at the box office #NOPE. I’ve had a blessed career thus far, I couldn’t ask for more but God continues to surprise me,” Keke Palmer tweeted.

Did you watch Nope?

