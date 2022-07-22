Michelle Obama’s Latest Book ‘The Light We Carry’ To Be Released This Fall

by Jhanaya Belle

July 22, 2022

Photo by: NAACP via Getty Images

Our “forever First Lady” Michelle Obama has brightened our day yet again with the announcement of her second book!

The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Certain Times, the follow-up to her worldwide hit Becoming, will be published by Penguin Random House on November 15.

“Like so many of you, I’ve spent a lot of time these past few years thinking about how to keep myself centered in a world filled with so much uncertainty,” the former First Lady stated on an Instagram post.

She continued: “That process of reflection actually led me to start writing again – and today, I could not be more thrilled to tell you about my new book, The Light We Carry, which comes out on November 15.”

In the new book, Michelle Obama “details her most valuable practices, like ‘starting kind,’ ‘going high,’ and assembling a ‘kitchen table’ of trusted friends and mentors,” according to an official statement from Penguin Random House.

“With trademark humor, candor, and compassion, she also explores issues connected to race, gender, and visibility, encouraging readers to work through fear, find strength in community, and live with boldness,” the publisher continued.

The 58-year-old reportedly sold more than 17 million copies of Becoming worldwide after its 2018 release, and the audiobook version of the book was awarded the Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album.

The beloved mother of two and former first lady admitted in a video shared on Instagram that the difficulties of recent years, including a pandemic, an uprising, and a rising tide of hatred and intolerance, have left her feeling unbalanced and vulnerable.

She calls the fresh memoir “a toolbox” to help her stay grounded.

“I never thought I would be the author of one book, let alone two,” she said. “But I’ve found that writing this has been a way for me to gather my thoughts and find more clarity during this time. So, I hope this book means as much to you as it does to me.”

According to Penguin Random House, The Light We Carry will be released in 14 different languages and 27 different nations.

Will you be picking up Michelle’s newest book? Tell us down below!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

