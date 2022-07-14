The Historic 2022 Emmy Nominations

by Jhanaya Belle

Photo by: (Top Left) Sheryl Lee Ralph by Dia Dipasupil / Staff. (Bottom Left) Barack Obama by Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images. (Middle) Quinta Brunson by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images. (Top Right) Chadwick Boseman by Rich Fury/FilmMagic. (Bottom Right) Issa Rae by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage.

This year’s Emmy nominations are historic!

From Former President Barack Obama to the late, great actor Chadwick Boseman are now considered first-time Emmy nominees!

CNN reports that Obama was nominated for Outstanding Narrator for the Netflix documentary series Our Great National Parks, whilst Boseman received a posthumous nomination for his portrayal of T’Challa in the Disney+ animation series What If?

Boseman’s final appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be in the Disney+ animated series.

Before his untimely passing from colon cancer in August 2020, he taped the show’s second episode, “What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?”

The news that the popular comedy series Abbott Elementary received four nominations has social media buzzing with excitement.

Many fans were eager to see if Abbott Elementary would receive any nominations this season.

Quinta Brunson is up for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Tyler James Williams is up for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph are both up for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

The series itself has also been nominated for Best Comedy Series.

According to Variety, Quinta is the first Black woman to receive three comedy nods due to her three nominations for the series. At 32 years old, she is the youngest Black nominee in the category.

Ralph has finally been nominated for an Emmy after more than 50 years in the entertainment industry. Her delight is contagious, too.

The 65-year-old, who plays teacher Barbara Howard on the hit show, can be seen on the phone as she learns that she has been nominated for an Emmy for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series in a minute-long video that her son posted on Twitter.

“Oh, my God,” the actress repeats as she jumps up and down in excitement. “Oh, my God!”

The HBO variety show A Black Lady Sketch Show has been nominated for the Best Variety Sketch Series award for the third time, demonstrating the continued success of black women in the entertainment industry.

For her series Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls on Prime Video, she receives her first Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Competition Program category.

Although Insecure’s fifth and final season has already concluded, Issa Rae may be given the best send-off because her popular HBO series has been nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

The creator/star of the hit show has been nominated for an Emmy four times.

Euphoria is back in the running for a nomination for Best Drama Series, while the series’ star, Zendaya, is vying for a second straight win for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Those who have also been nominated this year are Donald Glover, Dave Chappelle, Sanaa Lathan, Sam Richardson, and Jerrod Carmichael.

Will you be watching the Emmys to see if your favorite actor/actress will take home an award?

