Simone Biles Receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

by Jhanaya Belle

July 8, 2022

Photo by: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Simone Biles just expanded her collection of medals!

On July 7, President Joe Biden presented the 25-year-old Olympic champion with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The G.O.A.T has made history once again by becoming the youngest person to ever receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. She had already created history by becoming the most decorated American gymnast in history.

“Today, she adds to her medal count,” Biden said as he introduced Biles.

He jokily added, “I don’t know how you’re going to find room.”

Simone reflected on this accomplishment and said it was “a huge honor” to reach it so soon. She is the youngest person to ever receive the honor.

“It’s kind of scary because it is the best award you can receive for your whole life so now it’s kind of scary like, ‘Oh, what do I do now?’ But it’s a huge honor,” Biles stated.

She continued: “I’m excited to be here, especially with my family, my agents [and] all the other recipients. So, it was an exciting morning.”

The gymnast, who has won seven Olympic medals, was recognized not just for her skill in the sport but also for her advocacy of victims of sexual assault, children in foster care, and athletes’ mental health and safety, according to the White House.

On July 1, the president revealed the 17 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom for 2022, and on July 7, he conferred the honors at the White House in Washington, D.C. on several of this year’s honorees.

Soccer player Megan Rapinoe, actor Denzel Washington, and late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs are among the other honorees.

Jonathan Owens, an NFL player who is engaged to Biles, was present at the event to support her and gave her compliments on his Instagram Story.

“I’m so proud ❤️ You’re so amazing baby,” he wrote. Additionally, he posted images from the joyful evening in a post.

He continued.

“Words can’t explain how proud i am of you, this has been such a surreal experience to watch you receive your Presidential Medal of Freedom, and be the youngest to ever receive one at that! You’re one of the strongest people i know and are so deserving, I’m so blessed to be able to experience this with you. You motivate me more everyday to be the best version of myself. Such a inspiration, i love you so much babe ❤️,” Owens exclaimed.

Congratulations, Simone Biles on the massive accomplishment!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

