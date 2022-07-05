TV One Wins Two CableFaxies Awards for This Year’s 2022 Urban One Honors

by TV One PR

July 5, 2022

On Thursday, June 30th, The CableFaxies announced its 2022 winners where TV One received two awards for the 2022 Urban One Honors telecast. The TV One PR Department took 1st place in the Media Relations category, beating out the relaunch of The Proud Family (Disney+) and the launch of ABC’s Abbott Elementary. The team also celebrates with our SVP of Public Relations, Nyree Wright, on receiving 2nd Place in the PR Executive of the Year award.

See the full list of winners here.

