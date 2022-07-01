Lords of the Underground’s Dupré ‘DoItAll’ Kelly Wins City Council Election

by Jhanaya Belle

July 1, 2022

Preliminary results show that Lords of the Underground’s Dupré “DoItAll” Kelly, from Newark, New Jersey, won a runoff election for a city council seat!

According to Kelly and reports in the national media, this victory would make Kelly the first significant hip-hop musician in the nation to be elected to public office.

“In true Hip Hop fashion, the community raised their voices and chose a candidate of the people, for the people,” the Universal Hip-Hop Museum stated.

The hip-hop group Lords of the Underground member Kelly, 51, defeated Chigozie Onyema, 35, a lawyer and former state official, in the West Ward council race by a margin of 1,858 to 1,312 (58.6 percent to 41.4 percent) after all districts had reported their results.

This is Kelly’s second time running for office.

In 2018, he ran for an at-large position but lost to Councilman Eddie Osborne by 8,452 votes.

The Newark rapper had the backing of Mayor Ras Baraka.

Congratulations to Dupré ‘DoItAll’ Kelly on his big win!

