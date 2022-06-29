The Obamas’ Production Company, ‘Higher Ground’ Signs with Audible

by Jhanaya Belle

June 29, 2022

After agreeing to a new contract with Audible, Barack and Michelle Obama’s production firm, Higher Ground, will leave its present residence, Spotify.

The former first family reportedly agreed to an exclusive, multiyear, and international first-look production deal with the podcast and audiobook service, according to Variety.

“At Higher Ground, we have always sought to lift up voices that deserve to be heard and Audible is invested in realizing that vision alongside us,” the former President stated in an official statement. “I’m looking forward to partnering with them to tell stories that not only entertain but also inspire.”

According to Variety, the collaboration between Higher Ground and Audible “will reflect the companies’ shared mission to tell meaningful and entertaining stories that elevate diverse voices and experiences.”

The former First Lady stated, “We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell at Higher Ground, and there’s no one we’d rather write our next chapter with than Audible.”

“Together, we will keep striving to tell compelling, provocative, and soulful stories while doing everything we can to make sure they reach the folks who need to hear them.”

The current Spotify contract with Higher Ground is valid until October 2022. Through the fall, Spotify will continue to release the podcasts that Higher Ground has created for it.

“We’re incredibly proud of our partnership with Higher Ground and while we declined to make an offer [to renew the deal], we are excited about the series we made together and those still to come in the months ahead,” a Spotify rep said.

Additionally, Higher Ground has an exclusive film and television production agreement with Netflix.

The first movie produced by the business, American Factory, took home the 2019 Oscar for best documentary feature. Nadia Hallgren’s Becoming, Kevin Hart’s Fatherhood, and Worth, a drama that explores the role that government might play in the wake of a catastrophe, are just a few of the movies that Higher Ground has released.

The Michelle Obama Audio, Renegades: Born in the USA, featuring President Obama and Bruce Springsteen, and The Big Hit Show, hosted by Alex Pappademas are just a few of the podcast series that Higher Ground has created.

They also have a very active TV division, with the children’s program Waffles + Mochi and the docuseries Our Great National Parks serving as two of their lead programs.

