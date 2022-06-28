CLEO TV’s Dominique Calhoun of Decor Remixed Join Panel of Cultural Tastemakers for Philly Event powered by Verizon

by TV One PR

June 28, 2022

On June 23, Verizon Philadelphia and CLEO TV, a lifestyle and entertainment cable network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color teamed up for the ”Your Decor Remixed” event at Globe Dye Works in Philadelphia.

The event included a lively panel discussion about home decor, tech and professional/personal success, pop-up displays and specialty cocktails. Panel discussion participants included: S. Tia Brown, Moderator, Crystal Bailey, Owner, Crystal Bailey Events, Dominique Calhoun, Host of “Décor Remixed”, Alero Opuogen, Consumer Sales District Manager, Verizon, Neffi Walker, Founder, The Black Home.

See full article here.

