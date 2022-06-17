Celebrating Fathers All Over | Here are Our Favorite TV Dads

by Jhanaya Belle

June 17, 2022

Photo by: (Right) Uncle Phil from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air by Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images. (Middle) Carl Winslow from Family Matters by Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images. (Right) George Jefferson by CBS via Getty Images. (Bottom) James Evans Sr. from Good Times by CBS via Getty Images.

In honor of Father’s Day, TV One is highlighting some prominent fictional fathers from some of the many significant Black sitcoms throughout the years.

You could have secretly desired that some of the fathers on some of the shows on the list were your own; other dads might have reminded you of a man who is already in your family.

A handful of the TV dads who have had an impression on us through their endearing humor and occasionally crazy behavior are included here.

Here are our favorite Black sitcom fathers!

James Evans Sr.

Good Times’ James Evans Sr., played by John Amos, is one of the black television fathers on Mount Rushmore. He was the working man’s working man.

He ensured food was on the table and tried his best to keep his children on the straight and narrow. He was the family’s rock, and despite the continual annoyance of his lot in life, he managed to help his wife and family make the most of what they had.

He was a hardworking, loving, and devoted father.

George Jefferson

Even though we could not watch George Jefferson (played by Sherman Hemsley) raise Lionel since he already had an adult son, George is one of our tv dads.

After providing a lush lifestyle for his family, we occasionally see that Lionel grew up to be a brilliant man in his own right, so George did a great job alongside his wonderful wife, Weezy.

Carl Winslow

Carl Winslow wasn’t only a great husband and police officer. He was an even better father.

Portrayed by Reginald VelJohnson, Winslow was chaotic and occasionally had his moments. At his core, he was an honorable father who wanted what was best for his family while doing his best to keep the streets safe.

Not to mention, Carl was a father figure to his young neighbor Steve Urkel despite all the grief he had caused him and took him into his family and house, especially after his pesky neighbor saved his life twice.

Bernie Mac

Ohh, Uncle Bernie!

After he and his wife adopted his sister’s three children, Vanessa, Jordan, and baby girl Bryana the late Bernie Mac portrayed a character loosely based on his own life.

His strict yet hilarious parenting reflects the no-nonsense, old-school Chi-town man. He kept those kids on the straight and narrow and didn’t put up with foolishness.

He made mistakes along the way in raising these kids. However, who on Earth raised kids perfectly?

Uncle Phil

Without a doubt, Uncle Phil, portrayed by the late James Avery, is the best TV father of all time!

He was present, involved, and conscious whether he was parenting his children or supporting Will while trying to navigate his new life in Beverly Hills.

Even though a new season of the reboot, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, is on the way, the original Uncle Phil will never be replaced.

Julius Rock

Now, who can hate Julius Rock?!

He was the loving and patient father role modeled after the real Julius Rock, father of series co-creator Chris Rock.

Despite his laid-back demeanor, he was overly obsessed with the household’s finances.

The penny-pinching father seemed to understand the value of everything by simply looking at it.

