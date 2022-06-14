Jennifer Hudson Makes History as She Wins EGOT

by Jhanaya Belle

June 14, 2022

Photo by: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

On June 12th, Jennifer Hudson accomplished a historic feat.

The talented singer and actress has joined the elite EGOT club!

Hudson, who also has an Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar, won the prize on Sunday because of her work as a co-producer of A Strange Loop, which won the Tony for best musical.

“I got a dog and named it Oscar, and then I won my Oscar,” the Chicago native said jokingly in 2020.

She continued.

“And then I got a dog and named it Grammy, and then I won my Grammy,” she said. “So, I think I should get some dogs and name them Emmy and Tony – and it’ll give me good luck, and I’ll win [They’re] like my good luck charms.”

An EGOT is an artist who has received honors from the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award organizations.

For her iconic role in the 2007 Dreamgirls, Hudson received an Oscar for best-supporting actress.

She also received two Grammy Awards (best R&B album in 2009 and best musical theater album for the production of The Color Purple in 2017), and last year she won a Daytime Emmy for the animated short Baba Yag, which she co-produced and co-voiced.

There are currently 17 EGOT winners as of today. A few EGOT winners are Rita Moreno, John Legend, Audrey Hepburn, and Whoopi Goldberg.

The 41-year-old joins Goldberg, who joined the EGOT aristocracy in 2002, as the only other Black woman to reach the prestigious status.

Hudson is the only American Idol competitor to receive the EGOT and the third-youngest EGOT winner overall.

Although Hudson didn’t win the singing competition show’s winning title in Season 3, her career has been backed by her distinctive, soulful voice.

She has a history of taking home significant awards for her outstanding performances.

Additionally, she has won numerous NAACP Image Awards throughout the years, including two for her depiction of the late Aretha Franklin in the musical film Respect, a part that Franklin herself personally chose for Hudson.

Please join us as we congratulate Jennifer on her astonishing accomplishment!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

