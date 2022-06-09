Martin 30th Anniversary | The Reunion People are Calling For

by Jhanaya Belle

June 9, 2022

Photo by: Chris Carroll/Corbis via Getty Images

Yes! The culture needs this reunion!

Fans are only a few days away from a three-decades-in-the-making cast reunion. The famous 1990s show Martin reunited the cast members recently for a special event hosted by comedian Affion Crockett.

The trailer has undoubtedly sparked fans’ excitement.

“It will never be another show like this ….. these last few generations not even the same this show will forever be iconic,” one fan exclaimed under the official trailer of the reunion.

The cast, who played the iconic characters of Detroit-based DJ jockey, his fiancée Gina, her best friend Pam, and Martin’s closest buddy Cole, will entertain a succession of guests and reflect on the landmark series in a recreation of Martin Payne’s famed apartment.

“This one’s for you, Tommy,” Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II declared in unison, paying tribute to their late co-star Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Tommy in the series. The actor died of a ruptured abdominal aneurysm on Oct. 12, 2016, at an Atlanta hospital. He was 52 years old at the time.

Interviews with the cast and original directors, as well as musical performances, will be included in the special. Among the many special guests are West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg, veteran comedian and actor Tommy Davidson, and singer-songwriter Brian McKnight.

“Will there be a Martin reboot,” Crockett asked as the trailer ended with a cliffhanger.

This hasn’t diminished fans’ excitement for the next event. Many people rushed to the YouTube trailer’s comments section to voice their feelings about the reunion.

“I got chills seeing them all together again. There will NEVER be another show like this or even an era like this. RIP Thomas Mikal Ford,” one fan stated.

Another fan said, “I am going to CRY my eyes out!! This is hands down my favorite show EVER! I quote it DAILY!”

Numerous fans recalled watching the cult hit as a young person, including one who said, “Grew up watching Martin and I’m Still watching Martin to this day like they are not reruns.”

The reunion is set to air on June 16th.

Are you excited for the reunion?

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

