Marking the Second Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death, President Biden Signs Police Reform Order

by Jhanaya Belle

May 25, 2022

Photo by: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

As the nation continues to process the most recent mass shootings, today marks the second anniversary of the murder of George Floyd.

On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, was killed by white police officer, Derek Chauvin, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest when a store clerk accused Floyd of using a counterfeit twenty-dollar bill.

His death sparked global outrage and protests due to the excessive force that white police officers historically have used on Black people unlawfully and unaccountably. Ultimately protesters demanded to defund and abolish the police.

As a result, Chauvin was found guilty of all charges in the trial of Floyd’s death.

To honor the anniversary of George Floyd’s death, a candlelight vigil was held near the intersection where he was killed.

Activists arranged the vigil at the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis, which became known informally as George Floyd Square following his death, with a massive sculpture of a clenched fist as the centerpiece of memorials.

With Floyd’s brother Terrence present, the city plans to put a street sign formally marking the corner George Perry Floyd Square before the vigil. The ceremony is scheduled for today, May 25th.

According to the New York Times, President Biden is expected to release an executive order to restructure policing, according to sources familiar with the situation.

“We know full well that an executive order cannot address America’s policing crisis the same way Congress has the ability to, but we’ve got to do everything we can,” said Derrick Johnson, President of the N.A.A.C.P.

Johnson added, “there’s no better way to honor George Floyd’s legacy than for President Biden to take action by signing a police reform executive order.”

President Biden will urge federal law enforcement agencies to reform their use-of-force regulations and limit tactics such as chokeholds and no-knock warrants while using financial incentives to encourage state and local agencies to follow suit.

According to NPR, months of consultations with police professional groups and reform campaigners resulted in the measure.

The executive action is the administration’s fallback position after Congress disagreed on a package of changes known as the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act last year.

Two years later, we still say his name – George Floyd!

