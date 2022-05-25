19 Children, 2 Teachers Killed in Devastating Mass Shooting at Texas Elementary School

by Jhanaya Belle

Photo by: Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images

The country is in mourning following a devastating mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, May 24. According to officials, 21 people were killed, including 19 children and two adults.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott initially stated that 14 children and a teacher were killed, however the death toll has risen as authorities release new updates from the school grounds.

“He shot and killed — horrifically, incomprehensibly — 14 students and killed a teacher. [The shooter], he himself is deceased,” Abbott said. “And it is believed that responding officers killed him.”

The shooter, 19-year-old Salvador Ramos, reportedly shot his grandmother and crashed his car before heading to Robb Elementary School. He entered Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, at 11:32 a.m. local time, according to investigators.

Lt. Christopher Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety told CBS News that the shooter barricaded himself inside a classroom and “started shooting children and teachers inside the classroom, having no regard for human life.”

“Just a complete tragedy. An evil person going into the school and killing children for no reason whatsoever,” Olivarez added.

In a speech Tuesday night, President Joe Biden addressed the shooting.

“I had hoped when I became president I would not have to do this — again,” President Biden said condemning the horrific tragedy. “Another massacre. Uvalde, Texas. An elementary school. Beautiful, innocent second, third and fourth graders. And how many scores of little children who witnessed what happened — see their friends die, as if they’re in a battlefield, for God’s sake. They’ll live with it the rest of their lives.”

Uvalde is a small city with a population of roughly 16,000 people located 85 miles west of San Antonio.

A national outcry for gun control legislation and accountability is underway as more details emerge.

Here are some of the powerful reactions we’ve seen online:

Former President Barack Obama has expressed his griefs and emotions regarding the tragedy. As you may recall, during the Obama administration the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary tragedy occurred.

The Head Coach of the Golden State Warriors, Steve Kerr took the time to address the minorities that were gunned down. He begged Senators when will they decide to use their power to improve the gun laws to prevent more shootings.

The hosts of NBA on TNT expressed their concerns about how parents should not be fearful while they send their children to school as a response to the mass shootings that occur on school gorunds.

Bernice King tweeted that the gruesome thoughts and the prayers aren’t a match with the needs of legislation to prevent further attacks.

Senator Chris Murphy asked his peers when will they decide to take action.

Our condolences goes to the families of the children, and staff that lost their lives.

