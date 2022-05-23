The Notorious B.I.G. Headed to the Metaverse, in Honor of His 50th Birthday

by Jhanaya Belle

May 23, 2022

Photo by: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

In honor of what would have been his 50th birthday, Notorious B.I.G. was given a thorough introduction to the Cryptocurrency market and has now officially entered the metaverse.

The late Christopher Wallace’s estate is teaming up with Burst Live Inc. and Surreal Events to develop “The Brook,” a virtual realm that will contain a hyper-realistic recreation of the man himself.

Fans will be able to explore the virtual world, buy virtual real estate in The Brook, attend concerts, and buy and sell NFTs when the activation launches later this year.

Voletta Wallace, Biggie’s mother, hailed her son’s posthumous entrance into the Web3 community in a heartfelt Instagram post on May 21st, revealing how long the project has been in the works.

“I’m humbled and very excited to share what we’ve been working on for 2 years, which is now ready for Biggie fans new and old to enjoy,” Wallace stated. “Today we bring my son Christopher’s Hyperrealistic avatar in The Brook metaverse to the world.. I believe you will love it as much as I do..”

Users will be able to create accounts on The Brook website and access the world from their desktop or mobile devices to participate.

Later this fall, the Brook is slated to host activations that will require VR headsets.

“Technology continues to create opportunities beyond one’s imagination, and I’m excited that we are stepping into the future with a beautiful rendition of a hyper-realistic avatar of my son Christopher,” the 69-year-old said.

She continued: “I’m thankful for our wonderful team of creative partners for their work to deliver Biggie into new media for his fans to enjoy.”

Images and videos of the late rapper were used to build the hyper-realistic Biggie replica.

Remington Scott, the CEO of Hyperreal and VFX director best known for his work on Gollum in The Lord of the Rings and Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3, and Elliot Osagie of Willingie Inc. spearheaded the development.

In collaboration with the Quincy Jones-backed Web3 firm OneOf, the Christopher Wallace Estate released the first official Biggie NFT (non-fungible token) collection.

The Christopher Wallace Memorial Foundation will get a portion of the earnings from the NFT collection.

Happy heavenly birthday to the late great, Christopher Wallace!

