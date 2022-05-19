TV One Announces Filming Has Wrapped for Original Film “LINEAGE”

by TV One PR

May 19, 2022

TV One recently announced that the filming for the production of LINEAGE, directed by Victoria Rowell (“Good Sam”, “Diagnosis Murder”, “The Young & The Restless”), has wrapped. Dawn Halfkenny (“Atlanta”, “Saints and Sinners”) will star as Robyn Montross. Joining Halfkenny is Richard Brooks (“Abbott Elementary”, “The Rich and the Ruthless”) who is cast as Cordell “Dell” Montross, Sr. and Jon Eyez (“The Underground Railroad” and “Walking Dead”) who is cast as Teddy. In addition to directing, Rowell will also play Elaine Montross. The film is scheduled for release in the fall.

You can find the official release here.

