Mommy Entrepreneurs | Thank You Black Women

Carol’s Daughter founder Lisa Price, along with TV personality, executive producer and philanthropist Shaunie O’Neal dive into the challenges and rewards of balancing motherhood and entrepreneurship! The two #BossMoms empower us to remember our value and love ourselves first, so that we may be better caregivers, partners and business leaders.

May 2022. Watch this edition of TYBW below:

See more installments of Thank You Black Women here.

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

