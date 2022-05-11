“You Are Appreciated,” New Tupac and Afeni Shakur Docuseries on the Way

by Jhanaya Belle

May 11, 2022

Photo by: (Left) Tupac Shakur by Steve Eichner/Getty Images. (Right) Afeni Shakur by Frank Mullen/WireImage

The first trailer for FX’s new docuseries about the late mother and son duo, Tupac Shakur, and his activist mother, Afeni Shakur, has been released.

FX released a 47-second trailer for the five-part documentary series entitled Dear Mama, themed after Tupac’s 1995 hit song with the same title, on Mother’s Day (May 8).

Afeni, who died in 2016, recalls a vital lesson she taught her son early on in his life in the teaser.

As a black-and-white image of her bottle-feeding a young Tupac flashes across the screen, her voice blasts, “It was my responsibility to teach Tupac how to survive his reality.”

Dear Mama is “told through the eyes of the people who knew them best,” according to a press release.

“An intimate wide-angle portrait of the most inspiring and dangerous mother-son duo in American history, whose unified message of freedom, equality, persecution, and justice are more relevant today than ever.”

The five-part docuseries will be directed by Allen Hughes, who previously worked on legendary films such as Menace II Society and Dead Presidents. It was first revealed in 2019 with the working title Outlaw: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur.

Hughes also directed The Defiant Ones, a critically acclaimed HBO documentary about Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre, which aired in 2017.

In addition to Dear Mama, a biopic based on the life of Afeni Shakur entitled Peace, Love & Respect; the Afeni Shakur/Panther 21 story is in the works.

In 1996, at the age of 25, Tupac was shot and murdered in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

Afeni became the executor of his estate after his death and established the Tupac Amaru Shakur Center for the Arts in Georgia, which is currently closed.

“Arts can save children, no matter what’s going on in their homes,” she said.

She continued.

“I wasn’t available to do the right things for my son. If not for the arts, my child would’ve been lost.”

Afeni passed away in her California home in 2016 after reports that she suffered a “potential cardiac arrest.” She was 69.

Are you excited to watch this series? Let us know down below!

