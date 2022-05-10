Anthony Anderson Graduates from Howard University

by Jhanaya Belle

May 10, 2022

Congratulations, Anthony Anderson, as he graduated from Howard University!

In an Instagram post, the 51-year-old actor thanked his professors and described his new degree as “30 years in the making.”

“To quote Biggie, ‘IT WAS ALL A DREAM!'” Anderson exclaimed. “Words can’t begin to describe the emotional roller coaster [sic] I’m on right now. It’s literally been 30 years in the making. This spring I was finally able to complete the work to graduate from Howard University with a BFA degree from the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts! Yesterday was a full circle moment.”

He added, “It’s never too late! Things happen when they’re supposed to happen!”

Anderson admitted in 2018 that he dropped out after his junior year due to a lack of funds.

He was able to finish from the comfort of his own home.

The Black-ish actor thanked his son for encouraging him to return to school.

“It takes a village. Thank you to my son @hotboynato for inspiring me to return to school to finish my degree after he was accepted into Howard University. This is just the beginning! HU,” he said as he shouted out his son.

Anderson also shared photos from the ceremony, including one with Taraji P. Henson, a fellow Howard graduate who delivered the commencement speech.

According to TheDig, Henson received her honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters just moments before her poignant speech.

Rapper Ludacris was also among the recent celebrities that received an honorary degree.

Georgia State University honored Ludacris with an honorary degree during commencement exercises on May 4 at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

The rapper received an honorary degree in Bachelor of Science in Music Management.

Congratulations to Anthony Anderson, Taraji P. Henson, and Ludacris for the huge accomplishment.

And congratulations to the Graduating Class of 2022.

