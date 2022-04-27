TV One and CLEO TV President Michelle Rice Named to the Cablefax’s 100 Top Power Players List

by TV One PR

April 27, 2022

Today, Cablefax announces its honoree list of 100 exceptional leaders who have grown their organizations through the pandemic, rising inflation, M&A, an influx of streaming services and general uncertainty without ever dropping the ball. TV One’s own Michelle Rice came in as number 76 and is aptly coined the “Relationship Guru”. Her ability to create and cultivate key relationships ultimately contributed to her success in expanding distribution of both TV One and CLEO TV.

Check out the digital version of the magazine here.

