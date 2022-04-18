Thank You Black Women | Cathy Hughes

Standing at the forefront of Women Entrepreneurs in Media and Entertainment for over 45 years, we honor the legacy of Cathy L Hughes, Founder and Chairperson of Urban One, Inc.

April 2022. Watch this edition of TYBW below:

More about Ms. Cathy Hughes: From humble beginnings to building the largest African-American owned and operated broadcast company in the nation, her mission has been to inform and empower African Americans and to tell stories from their perspective. Her unprecedented success is an inspiration to women worldwide.

