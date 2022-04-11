‘The Real’ is Coming to an End. Here Are Our Top Memorable Moments!

by Jhanaya Belle

April 11, 2022

Photo by: Noel Vasquez/Contributor

After eight seasons on the air, the Real daytime talk show is coming to an end.

The Emmy award-winning program has been officially canceled, according to People. Loni Love and Garcelle Beauvais, the show’s co-hosts, also rushed to Instagram to confirm the news.

“In the end The Real cast & crew did everything we could to scale the show down,” Love stated on an Instagram post.

Before she thanked the show’s fans for their support Loni added, “We shot 7-8 shows in 3 days, no audience, made a conference room into a studio, but in my opinion Covid costs killed this show..”

“It as a fun ride!! Got to work with an group of amazing women and crew 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽,” Beauvais tweeted.

The Real premiered in 2013, with the show going through several hosts before settling on its current lineup, which includes Adrienne Bailon Houghton, Loni Love, Tamar Braxton, Tamera Mowry, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Amanda Seales, and Beauvais as the most recent addition.

The show has won numerous awards throughout the years, including NAACP Image Awards in 2018 and 2019, as well as a Daytime Emmy Award in 2018.

Look at our top memorable moments of The Real!

Keeping It Real with Rachel Dolezal

On November 2, 2015, the hosts of the daytime television show sat down with an activist known for presenting herself as a black woman despite having been born to white parents, Rachel Dolezal.

Five months after being exposed for being a white woman, Dolezal had a lot to say after dodging any opportunity to discuss her actions.

“I acknowledge that I was biologically born white to white parents, but I identify as Black,” Dolezal said during the thirty-minute interview.

The original cast of the show, all women of color, refused to let Dolezal claim an African-American identity simply because “sometimes how we feel is more powerful than how we’re born,” as Dolezal put it, and the tension between her and them was noticeable.

Michelle Obama Gets Real on Education

On January 26th, 2016, the original five co-hosts of The Real, flew to Washington, toghjmk interview Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of the United States, about the “Better Make Room” program.

“Better Make Room” was a public awareness campaign that encourages students to “make room” for college or other post-secondary educational and training opportunities.

“We were honored and excited to bring our show to Washington, D.C., to interview First Lady Michelle Obama,” The Real Executive Producer Rachel Miskowiec stated.

She continued, “the ‘Better Make Room’ campaign empowers students to pursue a ‘better’ tomorrow by taking charge of their future, which is exactly the kind of thing our hosts and viewers are passionate about.”

This public awareness campaign was a supporter of the former First Lady’s “Reach Higher” project, which aimed to encourage every student in the United States to take control of their future by continuing their education beyond high school.

Generation Z students (ages 14–19) was able to use “Better Make Room” to learn about taking the SAT and ACT, applying to colleges, obtaining financial help, and more.

They was also connected with other students to share their objectives, progress, and what motivates them.

Both “Better Make Room” and “Reach Higher” are committed to assisting the United States in achieving President Obama’s objective of having the greatest proportion of college graduates in the world by 2020.

Winning the 45th Daytime Emmy Award

On April 30, 2018, The Real broadcast a celebratory episode following their win at the 45th Daytime Emmy Awards the day before.

Following the win, the ladies were flabbergasted as they walked backstage, hugging strangers, and wiping away tears.

“It’s a total shock,” Love said as Mai ran backstage, shouting, “We won an Emmy!” Mowry-Housley and Bailon Houghton were left in shock from the win.

The triumph follows prior Daytime Emmy nominations in 2015 and 2016, including Outstanding Makeup and Outstanding Hairstyling, as well as nominations for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Hosts in 2017 and 2016.

The Real Celebrates Their 1000th Episode

February 17, 2020, The Real reached a huge milestone as they hit their 1000th episode on-air!

The show’s co-hosts Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Adrienne Bailon Houghton, Loni Love, and Amanda Seales threw an elaborate confetti explosion to commemorate the show’s 1000th episode.

“Ladies, I am so excited,” Love exclaimed.

She added: “Because after six seasons, after winning an Emmy and two NAACP Image Awards, the big day is finally here. Today is officially The Real‘s 1000th show!”

Love made a champagne toast to her fellow co-hosts after a little flashback to the show’s inaugural episode in 2013, while Bailon Houghton, 36, toasted to their followers.

“This is really all about you — those who have been with us since the beginning and those who have found us along the way,” she said. “We call our friends our fam because truly you guys are familia to us, and we would not be here without you.”

The show’s best moments and celebrity guests over the years, including Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj, and the Kardashians, were then showcased in an enormous montage by Mai.

“We’ve had breakups, we’ve had makeups, we’ve had engagements, we’ve had babies, and even a fabulous wedding in Paris,” she said. “So we thought it’d be fun to take a trip down memory lane.”

The Real, the third longest-running daytime syndicated panel talk show.

What was your favorite moment on The Real?

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

