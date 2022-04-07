Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmed as First Black Woman on U.S. Supreme Court

by Alana Seldon

April 7, 2022

Black History is happening NOW, and we love to see it!

In a groundbreaking 53-47 vote on Thursday, the Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.

Judge Jackson’s confirmation comes after intense questioning from Republican senators during hearings which began on March 21.

After much anticipation, which dates back to President Joe Biden’s campaign trail promise to select a Black woman for a possible Supreme Court vacancy, all 50 Democrats in the Senate backed her with support from only three Republicans.

Vice President Kamala Harris, also the first Black woman to reach that high office, presided over the Senate as they confirmed another dedicated servant leader who is set to bring a new perspective and diversity to the Supreme Court.

In a social media post, Biden said Jackson’s confirmation was a historic moment for our nation.

“We’ve taken another step toward making our highest court reflect the diversity of America. She will be an incredible Justice, and I was honored to share this moment with her,” he wrote.

The 51-year-old will replace Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer who announced earlier this year plans to retire after 27 years on the bench.

She will also be the court’s second-youngest justice and the first since Thurgood Marshall to have substantial experience as a defense lawyer.

Jackson, born in the nation’s capital and raised in Miami, clerked for Breyer on the Supreme Court during the 1999-2000 term. She is a Harvard College and Harvard Law School graduate.

She served as a public defender throughout her legal career, which separates her from most federal judges that were also considered for the nomination. She formerly served as vice-chair of the United States Sentencing Commission, where she worked to reduce sentencing disparities as part of the agency’s work defining federal criminal sentencing standards.

The world saw Black Girl Magic shine a little brighter today, and we couldn’t be more proud.

Join us in congratulating Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her confirmation!

