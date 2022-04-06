TV One and CLEO TV Inks New Carriage Deal with Charter Communications

by TV One PR

April 6, 2022

Charter Communications inks a new carriage deal that includes TV One and CLEO TV in a commitment to expand its African-American programming offering. TV One and CLEO President Michelle Rice declares,”… Charter recognizes the value of offering greater accessibility to diverse content that equitably and authentically represents the demographics of the viewers and communities we mutually serve.”

Read the release in its entirety here.

