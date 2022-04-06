Lee Daniels and Mo’Nique Reconcile & Are Working Together Again After 13-Year Feud

by Jhanaya Belle

April 6, 2022

After a 13-year-old vicious feud, they are finally making amends!

Lee Daniels spoke out about his recent reconciliation with Oscar winner Mo’Nique, only days after publicly apologizing to the Precious star.

“I am so sorry for hurting you in any way,” the Philadelphia director expressed to an emotional Mo’Nique.

On April 1, at the St. George Theater in Staten Island, Daniels apologized to his former friend for “hurting” her. He told a crowd of over 3,000 people, “It took me a long time to realize.”

Daniels continued: “She was my best friend, y’all — my best friend. Y’all think that ‘Precious’ was just [us]? That wasn’t. That was God working through both of us.”

Daniels and Mo’Nique previously worked together on the 2009 Oscar-winning film Precious starring Gabourey Sidibe.

Mo’Nique portrayed Precious’ abusive mother, Mary. She went on to win her first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in that role.

Prior to the prolonged reunion, Daniels sat down with reality personality Ts Madison on Fox Soul’s Turn Out with TS and discussed his rough relationship with the actress.

“Look, it’s complicated,” he said. “It’s complicated, that’s my little sister, and it’s complicated.”

The 62-year-old added: “I think it’s really from her real place for sure … it’s from her real place … and I think that’s a really valid place for her to come from. Like I have a very valid — I feel very valid — I am valid in my feelings and how I feel about Mo’Nique, and I love her, and we probably will be working together one day. We will probably work together one day.”

In their first collaboration in over a decade, Daniels and Mo’Nique will star in the upcoming Netflix exorcism drama Demon House, with the seasoned comedian taking over for Academy Award-winning actress Octavia Spencer.

Due to schedule difficulties with her Apple TV+ television show Truth Be Told, Spencer had to withdraw from the project.

We’re glad that the two are able to mend and work towards healing their relationship.

Are you excited to see these two working together again?

