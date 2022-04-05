Living Single’s Maxine Shaw Makes Appearance in Support of SCOTUS Nominee Kentanji Brown Jackson

by Jhanaya Belle

Photo by: (L) Erika Alexander by Maury Phillips/Contributor. (R) Kentanji Brown Jackson by Kevin Dietsch/Staff

Living Single star Erika Alexander is showing her support for Kentanji Brown Jackson in a significant way!

Alexander, who played no-nonsense lawyer Maxine Shaw on the legendary show, decided to show her support for Jackson over the weekend by replaying her role.

In the amusing one-minute clip, Alexander plays a character who ends the session by stamping her approbation on the possible Supreme Court Justice induction.

“I am Maxine Shaw, attorney at law, and I endorse Ketanji Brown Jackson for Supreme Court Justice,” she stated.

After a bipartisan group of senators decided to advance her candidacy on Monday, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is poised to be confirmed as the first Black woman Supreme Court justice this week.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer asked for a vote to break the tie and bring her nominee to the Senate floor after the Senate Judiciary Committee voted 11-11. Every Democrat and three Republicans — Maine’s Susan Collins, Utah’s Mitt Romney, and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski – voted for Jackson.

“Justice Jackson will bring to the Supreme Court the highest level of skill, integrity, civility, and grace,” said Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, the Judiciary Committee chairman stated.

He continued.

“This committee’s action today is nothing less than making history. I’m honored to be part of it.”

According to Senate leaders on both sides of the aisle, Jackson is a well-qualified nominee, but she is expected to face opposition from nearly all GOP senators.

Since Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement, Jackson, 51, has been regarded as the front-runner for the opening on DC’s federal appellate court.

Jackson has worked as a Breyer’s clerk, a federal public defender, a private attorney, a federal district court judge, and a member of the US Sentencing Commission.

“My support rests on Judge Jackson’s qualifications, which no one questions; her demonstrated judicial independence; her demeanor and temperament; and the important perspective she would bring to the court as a replacement for Justice Breyer,” said Murkowski on Monday.

The senior United States senator for Alaska added: “It also rests on my rejection of the corrosive politicization of the review process for Supreme Court nominees, which, on both sides of the aisle, is growing worse and more detached from reality by the year.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who endorsed Jackson for her current job a year ago, was one probable Republican vote for Jackson. But, given her sentencing for child pornography and representing captives at Guantanamo Bay, he announced last week that he would oppose her.

Are you excited to see more celebrities endorse Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson?

