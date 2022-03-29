Women Behind TV One | Audrey Cochran

Vice President of Research

During Women’s History Month, the world highlights the contributions of women throughout history!

At TV One, we are celebrating Black women who have broken down barriers to excel against the odds in their fields, and whose actions have made profound and lasting impacts on American culture. Among the women paving the way and inspiring, uplifting, and empowering Black women, are actually those behind our network.

Join us throughout the month of March, as we pull back the curtain to highlight our own! In Q&A style, learn more about the women who make things happen every day at TV One with their hard work and dedication.

Introducing Audrey Cochran

What led you to TV One?

My primary goal as a researcher has always been to partner with organizations that focus on the Black Consumer to assist them in promoting the value of this consumer while dispelling myths and misconceptions about them. I was attracted to TV One’s mission to create quality content for Black Consumers that represents them in their most authentic and positive light.

Why is it important for women to have a seat at the table, especially in the entertainment industry?

Outside of sports, women are heavier media consumers than men. Not only do they consume more content, they are also the primary decision-makers when it comes to content the children in their households consume. It only makes sense that this influential segment be involved in key decisions around content ideation, creation, and production.

If you could only pick one, who is the most influential woman you know? And how does she inspire you?

I would only ever pick one woman and that is my mother. Her life’s journey has shown me that through faith, strength, knowledge, and determination, you can achieve anything you set your mind to.

What advice do you have for young women starting out in their careers?

Find a mentor in your field to connect with. A mentor can serve as a confidante, provide career path guidance, and assist in expanding professional networks. A wise mentee also leans on her mentor’s experience and knowledge to avoid common career pitfalls. Remember…in the words Jay-Z (“HOV did that, so hopefully you won’t have to go through that”)

What legacy would you like to leave?

I want to be remembered as the researcher with the strongest passion for the Black Community. One who was unwavering in her support and promotion of the value of Black people and the media they consume. She knew it all…is what they’ll say . People already kinda call me a know-it-all, but that’s another day, another story…

To see more Women’s History Month stories and spotlights, click here.