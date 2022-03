Our President, Michelle Rice, Shares Her Career Experiences and the Meteoric Rise of TV One and CLEO TV on the Minority Business Connections Podcast

by TV One PR

March 23, 2022

On Tuesday, March 22, our own Michelle Rice had candid chat on how she successfully leveraged relationships to expand distribution of CLEO TV and how she manages all business, operational and creative aspects for both networks.

You can watch the recap here.