Who is Rep. Ayanna Pressley?

Saluting Changemakers for Women’s History Month

As we continue to celebrate Women’s History Month, TV One is recognizing change-makers!

We shine a light on Black women who have broken down barriers to excel against the odds in their fields, and whose actions have made profound and lasting impacts on American culture.

Join us for the entire month of March as we reveal some of our own favorite Black women change-makers!

This spotlight is on: Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.

About Rep. Pressley:

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley was elected in 2018 to represent Massachusetts’ 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, becoming the first woman of color to be elected to Congress from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Rep. Pressley, a high-profile member of “The Squad,” is no stranger to blazing trails. In 2009, she also won a historic at-large campaign for Boston City Council, becoming the first woman of color elected to the Council in its 100-year history.

Currently, she serves on the House Committee on Financial Services and the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

A Responsibility:

Her light not only shines through her historic election and the way she governs, but also as a Black woman living with alopecia.

In 2020, Pressley opened up in a moving interview about her going completely bald. The congresswoman, who was widely known for her signature protective-style twists, began wearing wigs. But, going public with her condition meant stepping into her space as a representative of an entire new community.

Her message to Black women:

“You are loved. You are worthy. And you are enough.”

We love a trailblazer! Check out Rep. Pressley’s story, and let us know some of your favorite Black women change-makers!