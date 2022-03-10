Women Behind TV One | Rori Elizabeth Peters

SVP, Content Distribution and Sales Strategy, Content Distribution and Marketing

During Women’s History Month, the world highlights the contributions of women throughout history!

At TV One, we are celebrating Black women who have broken down barriers to excel against the odds in their fields, and whose actions have made profound and lasting impacts on American culture. Among the women paving the way and inspiring, uplifting, and empowering Black women, are actually those behind our network.

Join us throughout the month of March, as we pull back the curtain to highlight our own! In Q&A style, learn more about the women who make things happen every day at TV One with their hard work and dedication.

Introducing Rori Elizabeth Peters

What led you to TV One?

They’d just hired a new president who I knew well and respected. And she was building a strong team of others I welcomed the opportunity to work with. I guess I was excited about what we could do together.

Why is it important for women to have a seat at the table, especially in the entertainment industry?

I believe women leaders welcome a diversity of ideas/opinions/approaches in their decision-making process. This is especially important in the entertainment industry as we’re serving people with diverse interests, experiences, and backgrounds.

If you could only pick one, who is the most influential woman you know? And how does she inspire you?

I couldn’t possibly pick one. I’m inspired by so many women every day. But generally speaking, I’m inspired by women who persevere through adversity, support and advocate for other women, and are true to themselves but not at the expense of others.

What advice do you have for young women starting out in their careers?

A. Try something/somewhere that scares you. We often don’t take on things because we’re scared of failing.

B. Fail at least once. Unless your career is something really dangerous, you won’t die. But it will prepare you for success.

C. Be inquisitive. Read about your industry. Ask lots of questions about everything, not just things related to your job.

D. Don’t hide. Network. Make yourself and your ideas known.

What legacy would you like to leave?

I don’t want it to be about what I did. I want it to be about how I did it and who I was. I would like it to be one of honesty, fairness, compassion. I want to be remembered as a good friend/family member/business partner.

