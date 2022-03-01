TV One Celebrates Women’s History Month With Artist Reyna Noriega

by Alana Seldon

March 1, 2022

During Women’s History Month, the world recognizes all things female and highlights the contributions women have made throughout history!

TV One’s commitment to provide a space for Black stories, Black voices and Black art continues throughout the month of March, as we salute change-makers this year.

We shine a light on Black women who have broken down barriers to excel against the odds in their fields, and whose actions have made profound and lasting impacts on American culture.

On the first day of WHM, we unveil special artwork that speaks to Black women inspiring, uplifting and empowering each other.

The woman behind it: Reyna Noriega

Noriega is a 28-year-old visual artist and author from Miami, FL, whose creative work has centered women of color.

As an Afro-Caribbean Latina, she has seen firsthand how damaging it can be to not see positive representation, her bio reads.

“She aims to fill the world with vibrant, joyful depictions of marginalized peoples… Having seen the power of introspection, self reflection and healing, Reyna’s work centers that aspect of our journeys as we seek to rise and be our best, most authentic selves so that people may experience sustainable peace and happiness.”

TV One invites you to join in as we salute changemakers this #WomensHistoryMonth! Without our #BlackQueens, we wouldn't be where we are today and we're here to give you all your flowers all month long. 💐 pic.twitter.com/g7G9Zxzafu — TV One (@tvonetv) March 1, 2022

Learn more about Reyna below!

What led you to create through art?

Over time, I found that art could be a medium and a language with which I can express myself and share my story. It brought me a feeling I wanted to feel for the rest of my life, I felt in control of my experience as a human and as a woman, as though I could create things to make that experience more positive.

Why is it important for women, especially women of color, to see themselves in your work and other forms of art?

Art and representation means a lot for a society and its people. Art is history, it tells the story of kingdoms and people that have come and gone traveling the world and visiting museums. It didn’t sit right with me that our stories were often left out. I want my art to tell women that they matter and their experiences matter, and that they deserve and are entitled to joy, peace, and love.

How does it feel to be tapped to create Women’s History Month artwork for TV One, a network that has always been committed to representing the Black Experience and highlighting our stories?

I am so excited to have my work used to amplify TV One’s mission and celebrate Women’s History Month with them. I know that the piece we chose will bring great joy to all who see it.

What has been your biggest career accomplishment to date?

Each project to me is beyond what I once thought was possible for an artist and feels like a huge accomplishment. Creating a cover for the New Yorker, having huge malls covered in my work like Brookfield Place in NYC and Bal Harbour Shops in Miami, designing for a whole Warby Parker store, I’m just glad I can show other Black women what is possible.

If you could only pick one, who is the most influential woman you know? And how does she inspire you?

Picking one is very hard lol, but I will always admire women forging their own paths and time and time again showing us that we can and deserve to have it all – love and successful empires, and the ability to live life on our terms. Rihanna comes to mind, although I don’t know her personally.

What advice do you have for aspiring creatives?

Find yourself, find what drives you and what you feel called to change in the world. The journey is not easy, but a purpose makes it worth it and helps to silence your doubt and fears. My “why” helps drive me and is louder than all the doubt or criticism I have to overcome.

What legacy would you like to leave?

I want to inspire more people to live a colorful, joyful life full of love. I also want to show people that absolutely anything is possible if you believe in yourself and are willing to put in the work.

