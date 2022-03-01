2022 NAACP Image Awards Recap

by Jhanaya Belle

Photo by: 52nd NAACP Image Awards/BET/Contributor

The NAACP Image Awards 2022 understood the assignment as it aired this past Saturday!

The 53rd award show honored the various achievements by people of color in culture and entertainment, with Black-ish star, Anthony Anderson as the host.

Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Michael Strahan, Morgan Freeman, Paula Patton, Questlove, and Tiffany Haddish were among the presenters at the NAACP Image Awards. The show included a performance by The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul Mary J. Blige.

Virtual ceremonies held throughout the week unveiled winners in some of the more than 80 categories, with Regina King, Kevin Hart, and Taraji P. Henson among those honored before the actual show.

Here are some of our favorite moments from the 2022 presentation, which included special accolades for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Will Smith, Jennifer Hudson, and more.

The President’s Award was given to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their international deeds of civic service.

The couple exuded pride as they accepted their award.

“Through the work of their foundation and their constant devotion to the ideals we believe in and share, this year’s awardees have proved they are so deserving of this accolade,” NAACP president Derrick Johnson said as he delivered the medal.

“We are so deeply humbled to be here in the company of so many illustrious awardees,” Markle stated.

Prince Harry started by thanking the people of Ukraine for their bravery in the face of Russian aggression.

The adoring spouse said, “We share a commitment to a life of service.”

The NAACP and Archewell Foundation, which they co-founded, has announced a new NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award this year.

The first laureate is Dr. Safiya Noble.

Jennifer Hudson took home the award for best actress in a motion film for her performance in Respect.

Hudson won the award for best actress in a motion film for her remarkable performance as Aretha Franklin.

“This is for Ms. Franklin’s legacy,” she said as she accepted the honor. “I’d like to dedicate it to her entire family, as well as everyone who has supported me. I had no idea this was going to happen, but God knows I’m grateful.”

Hudson took two awards — entertainer of the year and outstanding actress in a motion picture for playing Aretha Franklin in Respect.

This makes up for her absence in the upcoming Oscar nominations, where she was passed over for both best actress and best original song.

Will Smith was a winner during the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards!

For his beckoning performance in the film King Richard, Will Smith earned the award for best actor in a motion picture.

During his speech, Smith said, “This is one of the biggest honors of my entire career…My heart and love to the Williams Family and thank you to the NAACP.”

It’s his second triumph in the category, after Seven Pounds in 2009.

But it’s the first time he’s won against Denzel Washington, who has won the award 13 times. This year, Washington was nominated for The Tragedy of Macbeth.

On March 27, the actors will compete once more at the Academy Awards.

The big winner in the music categories this year was Jazmine Sullivan.

The Philadelphia native’s CD, Heaux Tales, got the award for best album.

This is the fourth year in a row that a female solo artist’s album has taken home the honor. The previous three years’ winners were Ella Mai’s Ella Mai, Beyoncé’s Homecoming: The Live Album, and Jhené Aiko’s Chilombo.

Mary J. Blige blessed us with a performance in this year’s NAACP Image Awards.

Blige’s stellar performance came only two weeks after she performed alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and surprise guest 50 Cent during the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show.

Her appearance also followed her 14th studio album, Good Morning Gorgeous, which was released.

The legendary hitmaker launched her act with a rendition of the title tune from her new album, dressed in a stunning purple gown.

After that, she performed a reworked version of her 1992 song “Love No Limit.”

What were your favorite moments?

