Official Press Release: TV One Set to Debut Four-Part Special ‘UNSUNG PRESENTS: THE DECADES’

by TV One PR

February 25, 2022

TV One announced the premiere date of its four-part documentary special UNSUNG PRESENTS: THE DECADES, an examination of the music and social consciousness of the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. Following on the success of TV One’s groundbreaking ‘Music and the Movement’ special, these four ‘Decades’ episodes put a spotlight on songs that were chart hits, while also showing how they became signifiers for what was going on in the wider culture of Black America, from politics to fashion to business.

UNSUNG PRESENTS: THE DECADES kicks off a night of back-to-back episodes on Sunday, February 27 starting at 9 p.m. ET/8C, beginning with the 1970s, immediately followed by the 1980s episode at 10 p.m. ET/9C…

