The White House Soul of the Nation Gospel Concert

Presented in Partnership with the National Endowment for the Humanities

Celebrating Black History Month, TV One will air The White House Soul of the Nation Gospel Concert, featuring remarks by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

This year’s event is hosted by Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter Juan Winans, and features performances by top Gospel icons JJ Hairston and Tamela Mann, along with the Morehouse Glee Club.

Video will be available here Sunday, Feb. 27th at 7pm EST.

The celebration will be closed out by Bishop William Murphy, III, the founder and lead pastor of The Dream Center Church of Atlanta. Plus, see commentary from Jesse P. Karlsberg, PhD Senior Digital Scholarship Strategist, Emory Center for Digital Scholarship and Southern Spiritual Music expert, Rev. Dr. James Abbington, representing the Sounding Spirit initiative, based at Emory University, to digitize historic American sacred songbooks.

This year’s event marks the first time the program is being aired in partnership with TV One.

“We are honored the White House and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden selected TV One to be part of this monumental Black History Month celebration,’’ said Michelle Rice, president of TV One Networks. Through the decades, U.S. presidents of both the Democratic and Republican parties have held official celebrations for Black History Month, where Black leaders, celebrities, and allies concerned with and for the community gather for music, dialogue and fellowship.

Photos: Tamela Mann, JJ Hairston, Bishop William Murphy III and 2017-2018 Morehouse GleeClub