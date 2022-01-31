Janet Jackson Fans Want ALL the Smoke with Jermaine Dupri

by Jhanaya Belle

January 31, 2022

Photo by: Paras Griffin/Stringer

Oop, it looks like Jermaine Dupri is catching all the smoke following the premiere of Janet Jackson’s self-titled documentary!

As the legendary singer gave the world a deeper look inside her personal life and career, that also meant clearing the air about her former relationship with the award-winning Atlanta-based record producer.

The cause for their spilt back in 2009 was revealed in the fourth and final segment of Janet, the two-night program, which aired Saturday night.

“One of the weird things is that dating Janet attracts other women — girls wanted to talk to me more because I was dating her… and I’m a man,” Dupri admitted.

The documentary explored the private moments of Jackson’s life ranging from her childhood, her rise to fame and controversies that surrounded her career.

When fans learned Dupri’s cheating was one of the many factors that ultimately destroyed and ended the seven-year relationship, they chose violence. They began to drag him on social media.

“Jermaine Dupri had Janet Jackson wanting to marry his lil Smurf self and was willing to give him multiple babies and he blew it by cheating on her,” one fan tweeted.

Jermaine Dupri had Janet Jackson wanting to marry his lil Smurf self and was willing to give him multiple babies and he blew it by cheating on her?! #JanetJacksonDoc pic.twitter.com/wPuUQyC8Gd — Ma$on (@FirstGentleman) January 30, 2022

One person stated that the 49-year-old is a “donkey of the century” as Janet explored how the relationship ended.

“Jermaine Dupri is the donkey of the century and I know he knows he is Donkey of the Century…”

The 55-year-old “Control” singer explained that the cheating wasn’t solely the determining factor for the two’s split. She shared that she needed more than he was giving her.

“I would ask him to carve out a little time for me,” Jackson added. “I always felt that he didn’t have enough time for a girlfriend… I would say that the world was his girlfriend.”

The Rhythm Nation wants all of the smoke with Mr. Jermaine Dupri… thoughts?