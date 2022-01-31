Cheslie Kryst, Former Miss USA, Dies At Age 30

January 31, 2022
Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant and a correspondent for the entertainment news program ‘Extra,’ has died at age 30.
Police said Kryst jumped from a Manhattan apartment building and was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning. Her family confirmed her death in a statement.
“In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength,” her family said.
Kryst’s body was found at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday in front of the Orion building, a high-rise on West 42nd Street in midtown Manhattan, according to police.
“Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on EXTRA. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague we know her impact will live on,” her family said.
In a statement Sunday, “Extra” described Kryst as “not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends.”
Kryst provided commentary at last month’s Miss Universe pageant, which called her “one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing. Our entire community mourns her loss.”
University of South Carolina praised the former student-athlete, calling her “a woman of many talents.” Kryst also held an MBA from Wake Forest University.