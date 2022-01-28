Ohh, Snap! Will Packer Reveals the Flossy Posse is Back in Action

by Jhanaya Belle

January 28, 2022

Photo by: Todd Williamson/Contributor

“We haven’t hung in five years. I miss you guys. We need a girls’ trip. Let’s do this!”

It’s been five years since we’ve fallen in love with the Flossy Posse in the film Girls Trip! They made us feel like a part of the crew, and we didn’t want the crazy adventure to end.

According to Will Packer, the girls are making a comeback on the big screen.

In a recent interview with Good Morning, America, Packer announced that the quadruple all-star cast comprised Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, and Queen Latifah, is gearing up for the movie’s sequel.

“Can’t we all use a post-pandemic trip, my friend?” Packer jokingly asked co-host Michael Strahan.

He adds: “I think that the time is actually right, and this is something that I will tell you and break right now at GMA: the Girls Trip’ sequel, we are underway.”

The producer, who also brought us Think Like a Man and Stomp the Yard, also announced that he and the original cast spoke to the sequel’s director.

The 2017 film Girls Trip follows four women on a life-changing trip to New Orleans during the Essence Festival. Haddish’s breakout role in the film earned her accolades from the African American Film Critics Association, the NAACP Image Awards, the Women Film Critics Circle, and other organizations.

Kenya Barris and Tracy Oliver wrote the original script, which Malcolm D. Lee directed.

Everyone wants to know the million-dollar question: where will the Flossy Posse go next?

“We are underway with Girls Trip 2, and now it’s just about what kind of trip do we take, right?” Packer said. “Post-pandemic with all our favorite crazy ladies, what do we do with them? That’s what we got to figure out.”

Whew! We can’t wait to see what our girls will be up to on their next adventure!

