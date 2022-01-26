Two Years Later | Remembering Kobe and Gianna Bryant

by Monae Findley

Many hearts are heavy today, as the world remembers Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others who died two years ago in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

January 26 marks the anniversary of that tragic crash, which left no survivors. The additional victims were identified as: Gianna’s teammate Alyssa Altobelli, along with her mother Keri and father John, Gianna’s teammate Payton Chester, along with her mother Sarah, assistant coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.

The group was on their way to participate in a basketball event at the time of the crash. The Los Angeles Lakers legend was known to take a helicopter to games and practices. Despite weather conditions being “worse than usual standards for flying,” the helicopter was granted permission to fly.

In the two years since his untimely death, the sports world has mourned the victims.

Kobe and Gianna, who also had a bright future ahead in basketball, have been honored in many ways since their death, including murals, dedications, jersey patches and more. Fans and loved ones shared their support on this day to remember the father-daughter duo.

Family is Forever 🖤 pic.twitter.com/OkjOI6oplm — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 26, 2022

Today we honor the lives of Kobe and Gigi Bryant, John, Keri and Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah and Payton Chester, and Ara Zobayan. Mamba Mentality lives on. pic.twitter.com/u46qJ5uCGR — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) January 26, 2022

Forever & Always in our hearts.

Kobe & Gigi #2 #24 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iUV0QYk20o — Ciara (@ciara) January 26, 2022

I’m thankful to see another year of life but it’s really tough to celebrate when the world lost a great human being on this same day. Rest well Kobe the world is truly missing a great one.

So on this day I celebrate you & I say thank you for the battles & the friendship.#8/24 pic.twitter.com/3eLr9cT6gS — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) January 26, 2022

“The most important thing is to try and inspire people so that they can be great at whatever they want to do.” – #Kobe#TheMambas pic.twitter.com/G5Rieecb7f — NAACP (@NAACP) January 26, 2022

What is your favorite memory of Kobe Bryant? Share with us down below.

