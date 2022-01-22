Regina King’s Son Ian Alexander Jr. Dies by Suicide

by Monae Findley

January 22, 2022

Regina King’s only son Ian Alexander Jr. died by suicide just days after his 26th birthday.

Alexander’s father was King’s ex-husband record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

Inspired by his father’s musical career, Ian was a deejay. He had a promising career in music, and King supported him through every step.

King told People that, “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian, He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

In 2007, King divorced Ian’s father after nine years of marriage, after which, she focused on her career and being a single parent, and even though it was not easy, she emphasized that the love for her son was stronger. She explained to People that, “You don’t know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is,” she explained at the time. “When you experience it, it’s the most fulfilling thing ever.”

Regina King and her son shared a beautiful relationship with matching tattoos that read “unconditional love” in Aramaic. Regina told The View in 2017, that the inspiration came from the Kabbalah classes the two were taking together.

Let’s keep Regina King and her family in our prayers during this unforeseen difficult time.