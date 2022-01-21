Cheryl A. Hickmon, Beloved National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Has Died

by Alana Seldon

Photo: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Members of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. across the world are mourning the loss of Cheryl A. Hickmon, the sorority’s National President and Chair of its national board of directors

The devastating news of Hickmon’s passing was confirmed Thursday in a statement from the international organization.

“President Hickmon transitioned peacefully on January 20, 2022 after a recent illness,” they shared with sorrow.

The 1984 graduate of South Carolina State University was elected the 27th national president back in November at the sorority’s 55th National Convention in Atlanta. She was initiated through the Alpha Xi chapter in 1982.

Over her nearly 40-year tenure in Delta, Hickmon held numerous positions at the national, regional and local levels of leadership.

It is with great sorrow that Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. shares the passing of our beloved National President and Chair of the National Board of Directors, Cheryl A. Hickmon. President Hickmon transitioned peacefully on January 20, 2022 after a recent illness.

She served as national first vice president, national secretary, eastern regional director, south Atlantic regional rep, co- chair of the national scholarship and standards committee, co-chair of the national leadership academy, co-chair of the national documents review and revision task force, and chapter president of the Hartford Alumnae and Alpha Xi Chapters.

“She is remembered not only for her role as a leader but for being a colleague, friend, and most of all, sister,” the statement continued.

Tributes and condolences to the beloved servant leader poured in from thousands on social media, including members and each of the other eight Black sororities and fraternities that make up the “Divine Nine.”

Some notable members of the organization also shared condolence messages following the news of Hickmon’s passing.

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms: “This is a tremendous loss for our beloved sorority and all who knew President Hickmon. May God’s grace be with those who loved her.”

Joy-Ann Reid: “This is so heartbreaking. Deepest condolences to Soror President Hickman’s family and to the entire @dstinc1913 sisterhood.”

And Ledisi.

😞Speechless… ❤️Rest in Power beautiful Soror. Praying for the family and friends of Cheryl A. Hickmon, National President of our beloved Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.💔🙏🏾 #heavystart2022 #DeltaSigmaTheta #CherylHickmon pic.twitter.com/IzLWgglzdz — ledisi (@ledisi) January 20, 2022

In her professional career, Hickmon was a licensed Clinical Laboratory Technologist and has worked in the Reproductive Medical Laboratory for more than 30 years, according to her bio on the national website.

She supervised the In Vitro Fertilization Laboratories for Andrology and Endocrinology at Montefiore’s Institute for Reproductive Medicine and Health, a division of the Montefiore Medical Center and a teaching hospital of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

In addition to her dedicated service to Delta Sigma Theta, she also gave back to the community through participation in organizations such as NAACP, NCNW and more.

She was known to live her life by the motto: “Don’t measure life by the number of breaths you take but by the number of moments that take your breath away.”

Hickmon’s passing comes a week after the sorority celebrated 109 years since its founding at Howard University on Jan. 13, 1913.

“The entire sisterhood of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated mourns the loss of President Hickmon. During this difficult time, we ask that you respect her family’s privacy and keep them in your prayers,” they said.

The thoughts and prayers of our TV One family are with the Hickmon family, members of Delta Sigma Theta and the many lives she impacted.

