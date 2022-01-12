Will Smith Credits Exploring Childhood Trauma to Become a Better Actor

by Jhanaya Belle

January 12, 2022

Will Smith’s acting has progressed to a new level.

Smith won his first Golden Globe Award at the 79th Golden Globe Awards on January 9 for the first time in his acting career, which stretches back to the late 1980s. In King Richard, he won Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the father of tennis phenoms Venus and Serena Williams.

“The exploration of my childhood trauma has opened me up to understand characters and to understand stories, mental anguish, and triumph,” the veteran actor expressed during a recent interview with the Australasian publication The Project.

For Smith, the success of his latest film is a culmination of some heavy soul-searching that gave him access to new facilities of his craft, as well as the fundamentals (an amazing story combined with an outstanding cast) and a culmination of Smith doing some heavy soul-searching that gave him access to new facilities of his craft.

“I just feel like I’m so much better an actor now after having gone through the process of my memoir — I was doing that at the same time I was filming King Richard,” the 53-year-old added.

Smith, who has already been nominated for two Academy Awards — for Best Actor in both 2002’s Ali and 2007’s The Pursuit of Happyness — is not surprised by the film’s success.

“This one is special,” said Smith.

“It’s one of those films that really it covers a broad spectrum of emotion and ideal that’s truly rare, and I had secretly in my mind felt that I would never make anything better than ‘Pursuit of Happyness.’”

