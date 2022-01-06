Snoop Dogg Hypes Up This Year’s Halftime Appearance

by Jhanaya Belle

January 6, 2022

Photo by: Stephen J. Cohen/Contributor

Snoop Dogg wants people to know that the Super Bowl Halftime Show will go down in history this year.

The West Coast rap legend will perform alongside Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and Mary J. Blige at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, and during a recent appearance on “Monday Night Football” with NFL stars Peyton and Eli Manning, the “Gin and Juice” rapper made some big promises about what fans can expect from the show.

“It’s going to be a great performance. You’ve got Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Mary J, and Snoop Dogg. It’s going to be a great presentation,” the Long Beach native shares.

He continues.

“We’re so thankful that NFL is accepting hip-hop on stage and letting us do what we do. We plan on putting together a great show and giving the people something they’ve been waiting on.”

Pepsi and Roc Nation have scheduled a meeting of the luminaries on the field of Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. The star-studded show is the latest product of Jay-Z’s label’s agreement with the NFL in 2019.

Jay-Z also shares his excitement towards this year’s Halftime Show at the 2022 Super Bowl.

“On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl, Dr. Dre, a musical visionary from Compton; Snoop Dogg, an icon from Long Beach; and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer in his own right, also from Compton; will take center field for a performance of a lifetime,” Carter previously said in a statement.

He adds: “They will be joined by the lyrical genius, Eminem; and the timeless Queen, Mary J. Blige … This is history in the making.”

Dr. Dre, a mega-producer and Snoop’s former Death Row Records colleague, is equally as excited as his longtime pal, calling the occasion “one of the biggest thrills of my career.”

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre says.

He continues.

“I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

The “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” is also ready to perform for the millions who will tune in and is even more excited about being in the spotlight this time after her 2001 cameo during the big game’s Aerosmith/’NSync/Britney Spears halftime performance.

“I’m cool! I mean, it’s the world that’s gonna be watching, but I think I’ll be alright,” Blige tells Andy Cohen during a November “Watch What Happens Live” appearance.

http://

Music legend @MaryJBlige dished on co-headlining the #SBLVI Halftime Show: “I’m gonna be in the front with all of my peers… and you know, I’m the Queen of Hip Hop Soul.” 🎤 #WWHL pic.twitter.com/g9tWVILaFW — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) November 30, 2021

She adds, “The first time I did it, I was in the background with like Aerosmith, and Britney Spears, and Justin Timberlake, and I was just in like in background. … But I’m gonna be in the front with all my peers, which is Dre and Snoop and Eminem and Kendrick [Lamar], and I’m the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul.”

Are you excited to see this year’s halftime show? Let us know in the comments!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.